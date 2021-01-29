San Angelo Small Business Grant Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Small Business Development Center partnered with PeopleFund, the city of San Angelo, and Tom Green County to pool together money as aid for struggling small businesses in town.

The goal of this grant program is to keep local businesses going during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dave Erickson, with the Small Business Development Center explains the parameters and qualifications for the grant, but encourages all businesses to reach out for more information.

Applications for the grant can be found at: https://peoplefund.org/sanangelo/

