San Angelo mayor and Tom Green County judge on I-27 Ports to Plains committee

SAN ANGELO, Texas —

San Angelo mayor Brenda Gunter and Tom Green County judge Steve Floyd will be members of a new advisory committee tasked with establishing an I-27 Ports-to-Plains corrider.

This week Texas governor Greg Abbott signed legislation establishing the I-27 advisory committee.

The committee will advise the Texas Department of Transportation on improvements that could impact the corridor.

Ten county judges from Tom Green and others across West Texas are on the committee — along with mayors of cities from Amarillo to Del Rio and Laredo.

Mayors will meet in October to choose remaining members of the committee which will help establish a road map for future trade and commerce along with the extension of I-27.