San Angelo ISD creates webpage for COVID-19 case updates

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD

San Angelo, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is releasing a webpage to share COVID-19 positive case updates for the district. The page is located at www.saisd.org/covid19

and is accessible from the main district page: www.saisd.org.

The purpose of the page is to provide transparency and to be informative to the

SAISD community, including parents, students and staff. SAISD will report positive

staff and student COVID-19 cases on this page while protecting the identity of the

individual(s) involved.

SAISD has confirmed its first positive staff member case since the start of school at

San Jacinto Elementary. Due to the confidentiality requirements under HIPAA, FERPA, and ADA, we are unable to share staff and student names or other identifying information. Any staff

member or student reported to have been in close contact with the positive staff

member or student will be contacted with additional information.

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

We continue to be in constant communication with our local health authorities and

Center for Disease Control.

