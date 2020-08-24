San Angelo ISD creates webpage for COVID-19 case updates

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD
San Angelo, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is releasing a webpage to share COVID-19 positive case updates for the district. The page is located at www.saisd.org/covid19
and is accessible from the main district page: www.saisd.org.
The purpose of the page is to provide transparency and to be informative to the
SAISD community, including parents, students and staff. SAISD will report positive
staff and student COVID-19 cases on this page while protecting the identity of the
individual(s) involved.
SAISD has confirmed its first positive staff member case since the start of school at
San Jacinto Elementary. Due to the confidentiality requirements under HIPAA, FERPA, and ADA, we are unable to share staff and student names or other identifying information. Any staff
member or student reported to have been in close contact with the positive staff
member or student will be contacted with additional information.
The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
We continue to be in constant communication with our local health authorities and
Center for Disease Control.
