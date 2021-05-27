NWS: May 17th Sterling County tornado upgrade to EF2

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 68°

Friday

86° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 72% 86° 64°

Saturday

83° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 53% 83° 67°

Sunday

84° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Monday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 80° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

91°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
91°

87°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
87°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
84°

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has released a second update to the initial damage survey for the tornado that hit Sterling Co. last week.

The changes include upgrade the tornado from an EF1 to an EF2 with increased winds speeds and a slightly wide path. No injuries were reported with the tornado.

The full NWS report can be found below.

...NWS Damage Survey for 05/17/21 Sterling County Tornado Update #2...

.Sterling County Tornado...

Rating:                 EF2
Estimated Peak Wind:    115 mph
Path Length /statute/:  11.4 miles
Path Width /maximum/:   1056.0 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start Date:             05/17/2021
Start Time:             07:11 PM CDT
Start Location:         19 NW Sterling City / Sterling County / TX
Start Lat/Lon:          32.0676 / -101.2002

End Date:               05/17/2021
End Time:               07:47 PM CDT
End Location:           12 N Sterling City / Sterling County / TX
End Lat/Lon:            32.0126 / -101.0217

Survey Summary:
A NWS Storm Survey was conducted yesterday in Sterling County.  Based
on this survey and more information received, the rating of this tornado was
increased to EF-2, with wind speeds estimated from 111 to 115 mph.  Because
of this survey, the tornado track has been adjusted about a 1/2 a mile
to the south, and the width of the tornado was increased to about 0.60 miles or
1056 yards.  We found many snapped Mesquite tree trunks and plenty of tree limb
damage.  The tornado moved large wind turbine propellers at two different locations,
and it snapped 16 power poles across two ranches.  The tornado caused a wind
mill stand to bend over.  A nearby crane located about a mile south of the
tornado track or in the rear flank downdraft, measured a wind speed of 109 mph.
The twister destroyed a camper.

On Monday, May 17, 2021, numerous storm chasers tracked the tornado across
northern Sterling County.  Their collective videotapes on social media showed
the tornado starting out as a multi-vortex tornado, transitioning to a large
cone near the wind farms, and then becoming rain wrapped as it struck the gas
plant. The tornado struck a gas plant on State Highway 163. It slung a large
dumpster about 300 yards into a nearby pasture.

Many thanks to the Sterling County Sheriff`s Department, the Stewart Ranch, other
ranchers and all of the storm chasers for their excellent assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

92°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mostly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.