NWS: May 17th Sterling County tornado upgrade to EF2

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has released a second update to the initial damage survey for the tornado that hit Sterling Co. last week.

The changes include upgrade the tornado from an EF1 to an EF2 with increased winds speeds and a slightly wide path. No injuries were reported with the tornado.

The full NWS report can be found below.

...NWS Damage Survey for 05/17/21 Sterling County Tornado Update #2... .Sterling County Tornado... Rating: EF2 Estimated Peak Wind: 115 mph Path Length /statute/: 11.4 miles Path Width /maximum/: 1056.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 05/17/2021 Start Time: 07:11 PM CDT Start Location: 19 NW Sterling City / Sterling County / TX Start Lat/Lon: 32.0676 / -101.2002 End Date: 05/17/2021 End Time: 07:47 PM CDT End Location: 12 N Sterling City / Sterling County / TX End Lat/Lon: 32.0126 / -101.0217 Survey Summary: A NWS Storm Survey was conducted yesterday in Sterling County. Based on this survey and more information received, the rating of this tornado was increased to EF-2, with wind speeds estimated from 111 to 115 mph. Because of this survey, the tornado track has been adjusted about a 1/2 a mile to the south, and the width of the tornado was increased to about 0.60 miles or 1056 yards. We found many snapped Mesquite tree trunks and plenty of tree limb damage. The tornado moved large wind turbine propellers at two different locations, and it snapped 16 power poles across two ranches. The tornado caused a wind mill stand to bend over. A nearby crane located about a mile south of the tornado track or in the rear flank downdraft, measured a wind speed of 109 mph. The twister destroyed a camper. On Monday, May 17, 2021, numerous storm chasers tracked the tornado across northern Sterling County. Their collective videotapes on social media showed the tornado starting out as a multi-vortex tornado, transitioning to a large cone near the wind farms, and then becoming rain wrapped as it struck the gas plant. The tornado struck a gas plant on State Highway 163. It slung a large dumpster about 300 yards into a nearby pasture. Many thanks to the Sterling County Sheriff`s Department, the Stewart Ranch, other ranchers and all of the storm chasers for their excellent assistance.