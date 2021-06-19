KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Saturday, June 19 2021

It is hot today and Father’s Day is looking hotter….
San Angelo94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee93°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous