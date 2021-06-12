KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 12 2021

The heat continues for the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching into the low 100s this afternoon. We will cool off into the lower 70s tonight, but it will still be somewhat muggy outside. Mostly clear skies with a southerly wind will keep the atmosphere warmer tonight.

You can expect another hot day tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the lower 100s again. Find ways to stay cool this week. You can have a water balloon fight, water slides, or go to the pool. REMEMBER TO APPLY SUNSCREEN!

We remind our viewers to take breaks if working outside and stay hydrated. All these factors help keep you safe and keep you from injury or harm during hot temperatures. Also, remember to check on your pets and older relatives. It is important to make sure they are staying hydrated and out of the heat as well.

Most importantly, always look before you lock your car. Check your back seat for pets and children. Cars can generate dangerous temperatures during the summer that can kill pets and humans.

LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Stay hydrated and safe!