KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, June 12 2021

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat continues for the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching into the low 100s this afternoon. We will cool off into the lower 70s tonight, but it will still be somewhat muggy outside. Mostly clear skies with a southerly wind will keep the atmosphere warmer tonight.

You can expect another hot day tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the lower 100s again. Find ways to stay cool this week. You can have a water balloon fight, water slides, or go to the pool. REMEMBER TO APPLY SUNSCREEN!

We remind our viewers to take breaks if working outside and stay hydrated. All these factors help keep you safe and keep you from injury or harm during hot temperatures. Also, remember to check on your pets and older relatives. It is important to make sure they are staying hydrated and out of the heat as well.

Most importantly, always look before you lock your car. Check your back seat for pets and children. Cars can generate dangerous temperatures during the summer that can kill pets and humans.

LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Feel free to submit some photos of how you and your family stay cool during the summer. I will pick a few to show in the newcasts all summer long.

Stay hydrated and safe!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Generally clear. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.