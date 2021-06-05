KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast June 5, 2021

Today some of our eastern counties saw some showers and isolated thunderstorms. The upper level low to our East was the main driver for that. A upper level trough will push closer to our area, which will move that cut off low further East. As a result, some isolated showers and storms are possible overnight, but things will be done by late morning.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with highs in the 90s. A upper level ridge will build over the central United States. This will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 90s and near triple digits by midweek.

This week we stress to our viewers the importance of staying hydrated. Also, wear long sleeve clothing and sunscreen during the day. Do not forget the kids too, especially if they are in summer camp.

This will be a dry week with slim rain chances but do not let that ruin your fun in the sun.

It’s time to hit the pools!