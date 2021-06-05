KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast June 5, 2021

Today some of our eastern counties saw some showers and isolated thunderstorms. The upper level low to our East was the main driver for that. A upper level trough will push closer to our area, which will move that cut off low further East. As a result, some isolated showers and storms are possible overnight, but things will be done by late morning.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with highs in the 90s. A upper level ridge will build over the central United States. This will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 90s and near triple digits by midweek.

This week we stress to our viewers the importance of staying hydrated. Also, wear long sleeve clothing and sunscreen during the day. Do not forget the kids too, especially if they are in summer camp.

This will be a dry week with slim rain chances but do not let that ruin your fun in the sun.

It’s time to hit the pools!

Cloudy

San Angelo

79°F Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.