Homicide Investigation in Forth Concho Neighborhood

Courtesy of San Angleo Police Department:

San Angelo, Texas- This morning, officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the San Angelo Police Department with the execution of two search warrants in reference to the disappearance of 23-year-old Selena Ann Bradley of San Angelo, who was last seen on Friday, October 16, 2020.

This afternoon, members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and San Angelo Police Department searched a commercial building located in the 1100 block of South Chadbourne Street as well as a residence located in the 100 block of Allen Street.

During the search of the residence on Allen, investigators discovered Bradley deceased. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

This is now an active homicide investigation and a person of interest has been identified.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.