H-E-B recalls contaminated ready to eat chicken products from Tyson Foods

SAN ANGELO, Texas- H-E-B is recalling several of its ready eat chicken products due to contamination. H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. recalled 8,492,832 pounds of ready to eat chicken meals because they may be containmened with Listeria monocytogenes.

This will also include several of H-E-B brand products along with Tyson Food products that are sold at H-E-B stores and South Florida Pizza locations in Texas.

At H-E-B, all affected product has been removed from production and store shelves.

