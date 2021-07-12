Governor Abbott statement on Texas House Democrats decision to break quorum

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas House Democrats abandoned their responsibilities as legislators by breaking quorum and leaving the state:

“Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.

Issues like

property tax relief,

funding to support Sheriffs and law enforcement in high crime areas,

funding for children in foster care, and,

funding for retired teachers.

The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work.”

Courtesy: Office of Governor Greg Abbott of Texas