Fugitive arrested in San Angelo after pursuit by Tom Green County sheriff deputies

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of: Tom Green County Sheriff office

San Angelo, Texas- On Friday, November 13, 2020, deputies with the Tom Green County sheriff’s Office and officers of the San Angelo Police Department were conducting a criminal investigation pertaining to Adalberto Vega Rios, H/M, 45 Years of Age. 

Rios was wanted for a parole violation and evading arrest and detention with a vehicle along with other suspected criminal activities.  After locating Rios during surveillance activities, deputies attempted to stop Rios who subsequently fled in a vehicle.  

Deputes pursued Rios until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a structure in the 500 block of West 17th.  Rios exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended following a brief foot chase. 

Rios was taken to a local hospital for evaluation following the pursuit.    The investigation into the criminal activities of Rios continues as of the time of this press release.  Additional charges are expected. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.