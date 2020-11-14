Fugitive arrested in San Angelo after pursuit by Tom Green County sheriff deputies

Courtesy of: Tom Green County Sheriff office

San Angelo, Texas- On Friday, November 13, 2020, deputies with the Tom Green County sheriff’s Office and officers of the San Angelo Police Department were conducting a criminal investigation pertaining to Adalberto Vega Rios, H/M, 45 Years of Age.

Rios was wanted for a parole violation and evading arrest and detention with a vehicle along with other suspected criminal activities. After locating Rios during surveillance activities, deputies attempted to stop Rios who subsequently fled in a vehicle.

Deputes pursued Rios until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a structure in the 500 block of West 17th. Rios exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended following a brief foot chase.

Rios was taken to a local hospital for evaluation following the pursuit. The investigation into the criminal activities of Rios continues as of the time of this press release. Additional charges are expected.