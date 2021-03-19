Fannin Elementary receives $5,000 donation from new Burlington store now open in San Angelo

Courtesy of: Whitney Wood

San Angelo, Texas (March 19)- San Angelo ISD is happy to announce Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer, donated $5,000 toward school supplies to our Fannin Elementary School teachers. The donation, as part of Burlington’s partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, is in celebration of their new store now open in San Angelo at 4328 Sunset Drive.

AdoptAClassroom.org, Burlington, and San Angelo ISD worked together to coordinate the

generous donation by Burlington to Fannin Elementary School, which will provide new

supplies for each Fannin teacher’s classroom. “On behalf of San Angelo ISD and Fannin Elementary, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” said Fannin Elementary School Principal Cathy Humble. “In this unique year which has presented trials for all of us in our school and community, we are so touched by this thoughtful gift. Your generosity will benefit each one of our students personally. I know our teachers will be so excited to be able to make a meaningful difference for their students

because of this gift. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and

AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Principal Humble and other San Angelo ISD staff members joined the local Burlington team,

including Store Manager Alex Vega, at the grand opening ribbon-cutting event on Friday,

March 19, 2021 to celebrate the store opening in San Angelo.

“Burlington’s San Angelo store is proud to help our teachers and students in our community

get the educational resources they need to succeed. Burlington is proud to support an

promote education in all of our store communities nationwide,” said Store Manager Vega.

“Our San Angelo store is proud to be a part of our community’s education, and we are

honored to donate to Fannin Elementary School. Congratulations, and go Fannin!”

San Angelo ISD appreciates Burlington’s commitment to supporting public education, the

partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, and the support to our Fannin teachers and their

students and classrooms. It is a tradition for Burlington to celebrate the opening of a new

store by adopting and supporting a local elementary school in the market, which SAISD finds

commendable. The new Burlington store is now open at 4328 Sunset Drive and per

Burlington, provides ‘wow- deals’ for the entire family and home. To stay up-to-date on San

Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and

Twitter.

About Burlington Stores:

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price

retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and

its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.”

The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45

states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great

values on a wide assortment of merchandise – with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and

the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on

their favorite brands – at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. For more, visit Burlington.com

and follow Burlington on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptaClassroom.org is a national, award-winning nonprofit that advances equity in

education by providing the most flexible and accountable funding for PreK-12 teachers and

schools throughout the U.S. The nonprofit’s proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising

platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they

deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, AdoptaClassroom.org has raised $50 million and

supported 5.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, AdoptaClassroom.org holds a

4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.