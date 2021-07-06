Fairmount Cemetery sets date for clean up of burial sites

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Fairmount Cemetery’s staff have placed a date to clean up its burial grounds on Thursday, July 15. This process will remove all decor and flowers left on the gravesites, so the areas around them can be properly cleaned and trimmed.

Fairmount Cemetery asks all residents who would like to preserve items on their loved ones’ graves to remove them by Friday, July 9, 2021, by the end of the day. Items removed from the graves can be returned back to the cemetery on Friday, July 30. The cemetery is located at 1100 W. Avenue North for residents’ disclosure.

Items that are left at the gravesites will be picked up and held for only one week for residents to claim them. Unclaimed items, after the one-week hold, will be disposed of by Thursday, July 22.

Fairmount Cemetery wants to remind lot owners that flowers should be placed only on the sides of monuments or in the cradles on top of the monuments. This makes the maintenance of these graves easier to clean.