Drought conditions settling into the Concho Valley

Summer is in full swing in Texas and with it we see a general decrease in precipitation along with high temperatures.

On Monday July 25, parts of the Concho Valley received some heavy rain and thunderstorm activity thanks to a cold front that moved through the region in the early afternoon and evening hours. Seasonably cooler temperatures followed with temperatures falling into the low 90s for day time and high 50s for night time.

Mathis Field reported record breaking low temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday with a record low minimum temperature of 57 and 59, respectively.

Parts of the Concho Valley were fortunate to see a few rain showers, even some heavy downpours. Portions of Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo saw torrential rains with even a few small hail stones accompanying the cooling rains.

While these scattered showers did help portions of the region, drought conditions are still present within the Concho Valley, including the counties of Reagan, Irion, Sterling, Mason, and McCulloch.

Scattered across the state of Texas, drought conditions remain abnormal. Severe drought conditions are prominent in south Texas near the city of Laredo along with moderate drought conditions for areas south of San Antonio. Portions of south Texas have also seen temperatures around 110 degrees for the past few weeks with very minimal precipitation.

July and August average only moderate rainfall across the state of Texas and these are the months that generally produce the hottest temperatures across the state which contribute to an increase in wildfires.

Burn bans remain in affect for Reagan, Coke, Tom Green, Schleicher, Sutton, Menard, Coleman, McCulloch, and Mason county. Outdoor burning may be prohibited or restricted in the following counties for public safety.

San Angelo usually averages about 1.20 inches of rain for the month of July with an average high temperature of 95.1°F. August is slightly cooler with slightly more precipitation, averaging 94.7°F and 2.26 inches, respectively.