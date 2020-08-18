Doorbell camera catches gunfire audio in Cedar Park shootout; neighbors react

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — After more than a decade living in their Cedar Park home, the Boyces spent all day Sunday packing up a moving truck. As soon as they took a break from moving boxes, they heard something strange.

“Boom boom boom boom,” Valerie Boyce described. “My husband jumped up and said, ‘That was gunshots.’ I said, ‘No, that was a nail gun, or something.’”

Her next-door neighbor, Christine Muat, was alerted to movement on her doorbell camera.

The Nest camera captured the moment two law enforcement officers raced down the neighborhood street, sirens blaring. Moments later, it recorded the sound of several gunshots echoing down the block.

“It was scary,” Valerie’s young granddaughter said.

She hid with her dad inside their home. Meanwhile, Valerie’s husband looked outside.

“He saw an officer with blood running down his side,” she said.

Interim Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon said a woman told police her son kicked in the door of the home and was acting aggressively. When officers arrived around 3:10 p.m. and tried to enter the home, police say they were met with gunfire. That’s when officers returned fire.

Harmon said more than 50 rounds were fired during the incident.

Another neighbor, Jonathon Hilliard said, “it wasn’t a pretty scene.”

From his driveway, Hilliard could see two of the three injured officers getting medical help.



“We’ve taken a lot of family walks in the neighborhood — so that is a scary situation to know you’ve walked in front of what would be a crime scene,” he said, but noted they’ve never met the family who lives at the home.

He said he had seen law enforcement respond to the home “a handful of times” in the last few months.

“After hearing sirens, you kind of know where they are going,” he said.

Cedar Park police confirmed they had responded to the house previously.

They identified the suspect as 26-year-old Joseph DeSean Taylor. Taylor has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and three felony counts of aggravated kidnapping.

He is awaiting transport to Williamson County Jail.