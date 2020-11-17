Central High School Football decides to limit stadium capacity against Permian

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD:

San Angelo, Texas- Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in our community and in conjunction with local health officials, the difficult decision has been made to restrict attendance capacity

to 2,500 attendees for the Central High School versus Odessa Permian High School

football game this Friday night, November 20, 2020.

Tickets will be available only to Bobcat participants (Football, Tex-Anns, JROTC, Band and Cheer) and their immediate household members (Limit 4 per household). San Angelo ISD and Central

High School recognize the importance of these experiences for our students, and will

dedicate a limited number of tickets to our senior class students.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate and no passes will be accepted for admittance,

including: Gold Card,Military Pass, Teacher ID, THSCA, TGCA, THSADA, and all district

passes.

Masks will be required at all times within the stadium unless actively eating or

drinking, and persons who do not comply will be directed to leave. If the mask

requirement is not followed, local officials have indicated they will end the game,

potentially causing the game to be forfeited.

The health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our top priority.

We remind Bobcat students, families and fans unable to attend the game that

Concho Sports Network will live stream the game in real time at

www.conchosports.com. You can also listen to the game on the radio through 94.7 KIXY FM. Kick off is at 7:00 pm.

We appreciate the understanding of our Bobcat students, families, and fans as we

work with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interests of our

students, staff, and the greater community. We wish our players success on the field

against Permian – Sic ‘Em Cats!



