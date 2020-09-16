Armed stand off in San Angelo ends in arrest

Courtesy of Tom Green County Sheriff Office:

San Angelo, Texas – Tom Green County Sheriff office served a felony arrest warrant at the 700 Block of Cactus Lane on September 15, 2020 around 3:16 pm. Deputies entered a trailer house were the suspect, Dusty Lee Large, resided. As the deputies entered the home, Dusty Large started to brandish a firearm in a threatening manner at the deputies.

In response to the threat, one deputy discharged a firearm toward the suspect who retreated further into the home and barricaded himself in the residence. A standoff ensued in which the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Rangers, and the San Angelo Police Department established a perimeter and initiated negotiations with the suspect.

Neighbors in the area were asked to evacuate for safety. The suspect was observed several times in the standoff to be in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

After initial negotiations between the suspect and TGSO and DPS negotiations, the SAPD SWAT team assumed the lead in the negotiations which lasted approximately a total three hours and thirty nine minutes. At approximately 6:55 pm, the suspect walked out of the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Dusty Lee Large was booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office jail on charges of convicted felon, possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

There is no current threat in the vicinity of the incident at this time. Residents may return at their convenience to their homes.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s office would like to thank our law enforcement partners in the dedicated efforts which produced the safe apprehension of this dangerous criminal.