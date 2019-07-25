Annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen held today

Dairy Queen is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for a sweet treat on its annual Miracle Treat Day.

For today only, July 25, the popular ice cream chain will donate $1 or more to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for every Blizzard purchased.

You get ice cream to make it through the Texas summer heat, local hospitals get money that goes toward programs that help kids be kids — regardless of their diagnoses — and everyone wins.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada.

Treat yourself today and visit the Miracle Treat Day website to find the nearest participating Dairy Queen.

In 2018 over $5 million was raised by Dairy Queens around the United States and Canada for local hospitals.