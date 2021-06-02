Angelo State University History Department to host Virtual Guest Presentation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s Arnoldo De Leon Department of History will host a virtual presentation by award-winning documentary filmmaker Larry Cappetto on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. via Zoom connection.

Titled “Capturing Courage on Camera,” Cappetto’s presentation is free and open to the public. The Zoom connection details can be found on ASU’s online Events Calendar.

Over the past 20 years, Cappetto has conducted over 1,000 interviews of American military veterans who served in many different wars, actions and conflicts across the world. He produced the award-winning PBS documentary series, “Lest They Be Forgotten,” and the highly acclaimed World War II documentary, “Omaha Beach, D-Day June 6, 1944.”

In a behind-the-scenes look at his work as a documentary filmmaker, Cappetto will discuss the following topics during his ASU presentation:

The history of each war fought in by veterans he has interviewed

Personal testimonies and stories from a selection of those veterans

His travels across North America to collect the veterans’ oral histories

His most recent efforts for his ongoing documentary projects

Cappetto’s presentation is sponsored by ASU’s George Wesley Ricks Memorial World War II Oral History Archive and Greatest Generation Oral History Archive. Both of the archives are housed in the ASU West Texas Collection and are still in the process of collecting oral histories, photos, documents, artifacts and other memorabilia.

For more information, contact Dr. Laurie Dickmeyer, assistant professor of history, at 325-942-2325 or laurie.dickmeyer@angelo.edu.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications & Marketing