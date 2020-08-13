41st death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the 41st death related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo shortly before noon, August 13, 2020.

According to the statement, the patient was a women in her 50s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far a total of 41 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 31 were from Tom Green County, 10 were from other counties.