2021 Tax Filing Changes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tax season looks different this year after the IRS pushed the tax filing date to February 12. This change comes after many people received stimulus checks and tax forms were changed.

Professionals encourage everyone to be prepared for new portions on the tax forms and to be aware of exactly what they’ve received.

Don Mckee, CPA, says “The stimulus is the big deal, and here’s what you need to know. If you don’t follow through, if you didn’t get the money and you don’t follow through and put it on your tax return, don’t rely on the government to give it to you.”

So, keep watch for any updates in tax filing this year. For more information go to https://www.irs.gov/