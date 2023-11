SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center will host STOMP at the Murphey Performance Hall on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023. Yukio Kuniyuki, Executive Director of SAPAC, joined Concho Valley Homepage’s Senora Scott to talk about the show and other upcoming performances.

To get tickets for STOMP and any of the performances discussed on Theatre Talk, visit SanAngeloPAC.org.