We have a big show on today’s Theatre Talk! Yuki and Michelle fill Senora in on some of the great shows coming up at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, including Thunderstruck, Dragons and Mythical Beasts and The Glenn Miller Orchestra. Special guests from Art in Uncommon Places join the show to tell everyone about Artists for Artists, coming up on March 2nd!

For more information and tickets, visit SAPAC at https://www.sanangelopac.org/.