SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Join Senora Scott, Yuki Kuniyuki and Erin Lane as they share new and exciting details about the 40th season of Ballet San Angelo’s The Nutcracker, opening on Dec. 15th at the Murphey Performing Hall. From new costumes to new music, and even a new Christmas tree, this year’s holiday tradition is one you don’t want to miss!

Visit the San Angelo Performing Art Center website or Ballet San Angelo to purchase your tickets for shows happening Dec. 15th through Dec. 17th.