Tickets are on sale now for the Music City Hitmakers, live at SAPAC, on Thursday, April 20th.

Music City Hit-Makers are award-winning songwriters that offer acoustic performances of songs they penned for Nashville’s most notable stars and household names such as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flats, The Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw, Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton among many others! Visit SanAngeloPAC.org for tickets!