SAN ANGELO, Texas — Final results were reported in the Republican Primary for Tom Green County Judge shortly after 12:00 this morning, and it’s not over for two of the candidates in the four-way contest.

Lane Carter, former San Angelo City Council member, and Todd Kolls, local business owner, will head to a runoff to decide who will be the Republican candidate for Tom Green County Judge in November.

In final results issued by the Tom Green County Elections Office, Carter garnered 3,878 votes, just over 35% of all votes cast for the Judge’s seat. Kolls received 3,534 votes or 32% of votes cast.

Joe Hyde earned just over 18% of the votes, a total of 2,001, and Tommy Usery ended the night with nearly 15% of all ballots cast at 1,630 votes.

Primary elections in Texas are decided by whether a candidate wins a majority of all votes cast, which means a candidate must win more than 50% of the total votes to be considered the winner.