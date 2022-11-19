SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jenna Hamilton and April Harrington are this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Jenna Hamilton is a teacher at Holiman Elementary school with over ten years of experience in the field. Hamilton likes to work with her students to help them achieve success in the classroom.

“It’s very humbling and I was completely shocked, so it feels very nice to be recognized for the work we do with kids, cause it’s not always easy but it is very rewarding,” said Hamilton.

April Harrington is a teacher at Lincoln Middle School who helps students learn social skills and has taught for six years with an extensive background in behavioral science.

“My job is not always super easy and so it means a lot that I am being noticed by my peers and my colleagues, that they realize my job is not super easy all the time,” said Harrington



