It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week!

This week’s winner is Tiffany McClintock, a Kindergarten Teacher at Wall Elementary.

The person who nominated her said she helps each student understand the lesson and even challenges them to go beyond what they think they can do.

Mrs. McClintock says she wants her students to be resilient and know they are overcomers.

“To have a love for learning and that they can do hard things. Life isn’t going to always be easy but they can do it,” McClintock said.

Congratulations to Mrs. McClintock on being this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educator Federal Credit Union. If there is a teacher who should be considered for our teacher of the week. Fill out the form on concho-valley- homepage-dot- com and tell us who and why that special educator deserves recognition.