SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students are back from the winter break and that means KLST’s Teacher of the Week is back in full swing with this week’s winner: Taylor Cipicchio!

Cipicchio is a 10th and 11th-grade math teacher at Grape Creek High school. It is her fourth year at the high school after taking some time to coach collegiate track and field. She’s described as an ethical and virtuous teacher who impacts the lives of all of her students.

If you know a teacher who you think should be nominated for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/teacher-of-the-week-nomination-form/