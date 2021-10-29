Teacher of the Week: Tamara Shaffer

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Tamara Shaffer, a Biology Teacher at Lake View High School.

Miss Shaffer has been teaching for a total of 19 years. She has a commitment to her students, both past and present. Miss Shaffer gets to know her students on a personal level and focuses on teaching more than just Biology, but also how to be a lifelong learner.

“To be a cohesive unit and to have those life skills that will lead to their success in the future,” Shaffer said.

Congratulations to Miss Shaffer on being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

