SAN ANGELO, Texas – Mrs. Stephanie Milbourn, who is a Kindergarten teacher at TLCA, won Teacher of the Week on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Mrs. Milbourn has been teaching for over 10 years. She is described as very compassionate, loving and super involved with her students. Mrs. Milbourn says it’s important to show measurable growth in this stage of her student’s education.

“Sometimes I worry that I’m not doing enough for my students,” Mrs. Milbourn said. “I always want to be better and help them learn because they deserve the best education they can possibly get and so I’m always trying to be better and sometimes I start doubting myself so I’m very very touched that somebody nominated me.”

Mrs. Milbourn is described as someone who goes above and beyond her teaching duties and takes pride in sowing into the lives of her students.

