Teacher of the Week: Shay Enriquez

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Shay Enriquez from Lincoln Middle School.

Miss Enriquez has been teaching for 26 years, three of those at Lincoln.

Miss Enriquez says she appreciates the recognition for her hard work and dedication. She also enjoys making good relationships with her students and hopes her students know she is there for them.

“I just enjoy helping others. I’m also a Special Ed Teacher. For many years, for 23 years, I’ve taught Special Education and I was really interested in helping kids who struggle,” Enriquez said.

Congratulations to Miss Enriquez on being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educators Federal Credit Union who continue to help shine a light on our instructors.

If there’s a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, click here to fill out the form and tell us why that special educator deserves recognition.