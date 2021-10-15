Teacher of the Week: Sarah Willis

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Sarah Willis from Central High School.

Miss Willias has been a teacher of 10 years, with the last four being at Central High School.

Inspired by both of her parents, who were also teachers, Miss Willis puts a lot of dedication not only into the school, but in teaching her students as well.

Miss Willis was nominated because of her positivity and kind spirit, and for Willis, being their for her students makes the job worthwhile.

“I show them that I love them and I want what’s best for them no matter what that is. And so I tell them, ‘If you want to go to college, let me help. If you want to go to trade school, let me help. If you’re going straight into the workforce, let me help.’ Really showing them I’m for them, and not trying to mold them into something they are not,” Willis said.

Congratulations to Miss Willis on being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

