Teacher of the Week: Samuel Torres

It’s time to announce our “Concho valley week!

This week it’s Samuel Torres from Bronte middle school.

Mr. Torres teaches 8th-grade English… And has been at Bronte for five years. Coach Torres was nominated by a student who said “He is a wonderful teacher and helps students not only learn, but also inspires them to be the best person they can be.”

“I couldn’t do it without the kids, the faculty, and the administration here at Bronte,” said Torres. “They allow me to teach the way I want to teach and the kids are good enough where they teach it. And that makes all the difference. It’s not really me, it’s them.”

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at concho educator federal credit union.