SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s KLST Teacher of the Week is Sallie Babb, a Spanish teacher at Fairview High School in the Wall Independent School District.

Babb also serves as the Disciplinary Alternative Education Programs director at the school.

Babb said she’d always wanted to be a teacher since she was a young girl when she’d play with her dolls by teaching them as students.

Babb has been teaching for over 20 years. She has spent the last 11 of those years at Fairview High School.