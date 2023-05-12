SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Our KLST Teacher of the Week teaches at Central High School. Robert Brayden coaches Central High School baseball and football along with math.

While teaching kids on the field and in the classroom, he also lends a helping hand outside of the classroom.

“Coaching football was a way for me to help young people grow up and become members of the community and teaching allows me to broaden the scope and I try and do that for all of my students,” he shared.

