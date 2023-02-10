SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The KLST Teacher of the Week for February 10, 2023, is Rikke Flores from Fort Concho Elementary.

Mrs. Flores, a second-grade teacher, said she knew she’d be a teacher at a very young age when her mother, an educator of 30 years, bought her a projector, and Rikke would pretend she had a class. Now she’s had a class of her own for over ten years. She’s been teaching at fort concho elementary for the past seven years.

“Anything can be achievable, just follow your dreams and follow your heart,” said Flores. “No matter how big or how small it is, it’s always something that can be obtained.”

Flores said that being nominated makes being a teacher worth it and she looks forward to being a longstanding educator like her mother.

