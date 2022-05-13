It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week!

This week’s winner is Mr. Ray Lopez.

Mr. Lopez has taught for 12 years for grades sixth, seventh and eighth in classes such as agriculture, horticulture and outdoor education.

Once students said Lopez is the reason they go to school each day.

“The students, they want to learn and learn and learn and keep going, that’s where my passion comes in, the success of them going and growing,” Mr. Lopez said.

Lopez says his students give him the inspiration to teach.

Congratulations to Mr. Lopez on being this week’s Teacher of the Week!

