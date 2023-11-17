SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s KLST Teacher of the Week is Netra Miller, a geometry teacher at Central High School.

Miller is currently in her first year as a geometry teacher to freshman students. A graduate of Central High School, she began working as a substitute teacher at the school for several years following her graduation.

Miller became a full-term substitute teacher last year before becoming a full-time teacher this academic year. She said the students helped her pursue her passion for teaching.

“Those kids, every single day, made it worth it,” Miller said. “They made me want to come back, they made me want to actually have a career in teaching, and that is why I’m here — because of them. I would not be here if it wasn’t for the kids.”