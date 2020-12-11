Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Elizabeth Daniel, Bonham Elementary

Congratulations to Mrs. Elizabeth Daniel, 5th grade teacher from Bonham Elementary, for being honored as “Teacher of the Week!”

Her nominator states: “Mrs. Daniel is an amazing inspirational teacher. She reads an inspirational quote everyday and is teaching us about having a positive growth mindset. She supports and believes in all of her students and she takes time and allows student choice during her lessons.

“Mrs. Daniel makes science engaging by doing experiments and labs. She makes learning science fun.”

