SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s KLST Teacher of the Week is Mishell Juarez, a fifth-grade teacher at McGill Elementary School.

Mrs. Juarez has taught at McGill Elementary for her entire teaching career, seeing her students as her own children. She does whatever she can to make sure they are happy and successful.

“I’ve been teaching for 39 years,” Mrs. Juarez shared. “This class that I have right now, I actually taught twice. I had a lot of them in third grade and now I have a lot of them in fifth grade and they’ve just been a blessing to me with all my other students and it’s an honor to be recognized.”

If you know a teacher who you think should be nominated for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/teacher-of-the-week-nomination-form/ and tell us why you think they should be recognized.