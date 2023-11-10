SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Melanie Crooks, a Grape Creek Elementary school teacher.

Crooks has been a teacher for nearly 30 years. As a kindergarten teacher for 26 years, Crooks said that she saw the struggle with reading at early ages and wanted to help those students specifically.

Crooks is now one of the new dyslexia program teachers at Grape Creek Elementary School and said that she is grateful for programs such as it where she can help students develop strategies for reading.