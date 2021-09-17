Teacher of the Week: Mary Beth Flippen

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Mary Beth Flippen from Lone Star Middle School!

Miss Flippen teaches 8th Grade English, as well as Media Publications and is involved with creating the Yearbook. This is her fourth year teaching at Lone Star Middle School, ninth year overall.

Miss Flippen says it means a lot to her to be nominated by one of her students and believes every kid deserves to have a safe space, as well as have the chance to be heard.

“I want to make sure my classroom is a safe space that provides every student a voice and a platform and them to feel important, and everything else will come,” Flippen said.

Congratulations to Miss Flippen for being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educators Federal Credit Union who continue to help shine a light on our instructors.

If there’s a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, click here to fill out the form and tell us why that special educator deserves recognition.