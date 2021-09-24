Teacher of the Week: Marsha Tharp

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Marsha Tharp from San Angelo Christian Academy!

Miss Tharp has been teaching in public schools for 29 years, 12 of those are at San Angelo Christian Academy where she teachers science, robotics and technology to her students.

Miss Tharp says she has always enjoyed science even as a child and hopes her students also find inspiration with both science and God.

“Science is throughout our world and God created everything that we see and everything we don’t see and that we can depend on Him and science can be a basis for their belief,” Tharp said.

Congratulations to Miss Tharp for being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educators Federal Credit Union who continue to help shine a light on our instructors.

