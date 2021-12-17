It’s time to announce this week’s “Teacher of the Week!”

This week winner is Lisa Stokes from San Angelo Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Ms. Stokes teaches 1st grade… and says she loves seeing each student grow and blossom over the year. She wants them to leave her room confident and knowing that they’re loved.

Ms. Stokes focuses on getting to know each child individually.

“I want to know who they are. And when I’m teaching, if they get stuck on something and I know them, it helps me break those barriers,” Stokes said.

