Teacher of the Week: Leonardo Mujica

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Leonardo Mujica, a 7th Grade Science Teacher from Lincoln Middle School.

Mr. Mujica is in his second year of teaching at Lincoln Middle School, but is passionate when it comes to being there for his students. He even attends many extra-curricular events to support them. Mujica hopes his students continue to enjoy the everyday class settings.

“I want them to remember that science is fun. All the labs we do, all the time we put in and effort is for them to have that memory of us,” Mujica said.

Congratulations to Mr Mujica on being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educators Federal Credit Union who continue to help shine a light on our instructors.

If there’s a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, click here to fill out the form and tell us why that special educator deserves recognition.