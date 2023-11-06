SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Kathy Lee, a teacher who has been with Bonham Elementary for 25 years.

Ms. Lee shares that her love for teaching grew as her love for kids did in the classroom. She has now been teaching for 26 years.

“It’s just been a very important part of my life, I’ve always enjoyed doing it,” Ms. Lee said. “It’s really a privilege and honor yes. It’s never happened to me before in my 25 years here, so exciting.”

