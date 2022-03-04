It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week!

This week’s winner is Joanna Hartman, a First Grade Teacher at Trinity Lutheran.

The person that nominated her said that she not only is a great teacher, Mrs. Hartman also coaches youth girl sports as well.

Mrs. Hartman says that she hopes to inspire her students to always share kindness.

“Just to be kind to each other and to get along with each other and respect each other each and every day.”

Congratulations to Mrs. Hartman on being this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educator Federal Credit Union. If there is a teacher who should be considered for our teacher of the week. Fill out the form on concho-valley- homepage-dot- com and tell us who and why that special educator deserves recognition.