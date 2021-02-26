Teacher of the Week: Jessica McDonald, Lee Middle School

Congratulations to Jessica McDonald, 7th grade teacher from Lee Middle School, for being honored as “Teacher of the Week!”

This is her second year teaching and she says she loves her job because she gets to work with her kids everyday.

The person who nominated her says McDonald helped them find their puppy.

McDonald says she is very excited to be nominated for this week’s Teacher of the Week.

“It’s not the content, it’s not any of that. It’s when the kids tell me thank you for something like that or thanks for listening to me today, you know. That’s the most rewarding” McDonald said.

