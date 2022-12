SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Emerald Pando, an Art teacher at Central Highschool.

Pando teaches her students that they are all artists:

“I always tell my students that if they’re not good at drawing, they’re gonna be good at ceramics and if they’re not good at that, there’s always sculpture or something else they are gonna be good at,” said Pando.”I show them that there are things that they can do and are not going to be able to do but it relates to everyday life too.”